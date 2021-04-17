AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) --The community continues to rally behind Jack Coughlin, who was struck by a car back in January while cleaning the roadways.

The Agawam Lions Club new branch is launching a project that will continue carrying out his mission, clearing the streets of nip bottles.

“We’re looking to raise awareness of the alcohol nip litter issue in western Massachusetts and really across the state,” Pioneer Valley Virtual Lions Secretary Cheryl Terramagra said.

Outpouring support continues for Jack Coughlin and his cause.

Starting on Monday, the Agawam Lions Club’s new branch, the Pioneer Valley Virtual Lions will kick off a campaign aimed at clearing the streets of nip bottles and bringing awareness to drunk driving.

“Nips aren’t getting thrown out the window because they are being consumed at home,” Terramagra said.

Back in January, Coughlin was out picking up miniature alcoholic bottles when he was struck by a vehicle and left paralyzed.

“He was well known, and he means a lot to folks in Agawam. So his situation has hit a lot of folks hard,” Terramagra said.

The organization is running a social media fundraiser in honor of Coughlin. Participants can post a video with the hashtag #recyclethenip413, showcasing how they are continuing Coughlin’s mission.

"We’re going to continue that awareness, we’re going to continue this campaign, even though Jack physically can not,” Terramagra explained.

Chris Dimauro, the president of the virtual Lions group said they will also be selling lawn signs which were created by his daughter.

“And we put it in our front lawn, and it says don't litter, and we put a nip with ghostbuster no nip bottle,” Dimauro said.

A portion of the proceeds will go to Jack's GoFundMe page. Dimauro said he will also be submitting a video to the fundraiser.

“I'm going to try my hand at the nip dip. Everybody get ready and also a message video. We would love to hear the message at what seeing this trash means and what picking it up means to you,” Dimauro said.

The winner of the fundraiser will receive a gift card, and all submissions must be posted by April 30. The winner will be announced on May 1.

Western Mass News reached out to Coughlin’s son, and he told Western Mass News his father remains in critical condition at the Berkshire Medical Center.