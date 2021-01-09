AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Some good news as many students continue to learn from home.
Saturday morning, the Agawam Lions Club distributed over 60 desks to local families in the community.
“Agawam students signed up for needing a desk, and this is what we’re doing, handing out those desks as they come in,” Agawam Lions President Deb Andrews said.
On Saturday morning, the Agawam Lions Club donated desks to local families within the district.
Andrews said through local partnerships they were able to donate over 60.
“We have a children's foundation, and our biggest contributor is Home Depot,” Andrews explained. “They are partnering with us, and they gave us a donation of $3,000 to help us with the cost of materials.”
The desks were built by Lion members.
“We had three teams working from their workshops at home, Bill, Dick, and Larry. And we have gotten a couple more people to build them in their workshops,” Andrews said.
Andrews said it's heartwarming to see the community's reaction.
“Even the children are happy to be getting something of their own, their own workspace,” Andrews explained.
This is true for Zoey Jasperson. Her mom, Taunya Jasperson, said receiving the desk has been a blessing.
“Her bedroom right now is upstairs so, that is where she is doing her school work, but my office set-up is downstairs. So a lot of time she's running up and down and trying to bring the computer so, I thought it would be great to set her up near my desk so she can have a dedicated workspace,” Jasperson said.
Families will have two more opportunities to pick up desks. If you would like to register and want more information, it can be found on the Agawam Lions Club website.
