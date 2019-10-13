Agawam man arrested in Chicopee on OUI charge.

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - An Agawam man was taken into custody early Friday morning
According to Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk, officers were called to the intersection of New Ludlow Road and Memorial Drive around 1:20 Friday morning for a report of a single-car crash.
Initial reports stated that both the driver and the passenger had gotten out and were walking down the street.
Upon arrival, Officer Kyle Whalley observed that an unspecified black Ford had crashed and was able to locate the two parties that were described to him walking not too far away from the scene of the accident.
The operator, who was later identified as 31-year-old Agawam resident Marvin Ramos, and the passenger were complaining of minor injuries, prompting Officer Whalley to request that an ambulance be brought to the scene.
Ramos and the passenger did not have to go to the hospital as a result of their injuries sustained in the crash and were treated on scene by medical personnel.
As Officer Whalley began speaking with Ramos, he noticed that Ramos was slurring his words and detected a strong odor of alcohol.
Ramos explained to Officer Whalley that he was heading towards South Hadley when a truck rear ended his vehicle, causing him to crash.
Upon further examination of Ramos' vehicle, Officer Whalley found that the Ford had not sustained any damage whatsoever.
Ramos was then placed under arrest and charged with OUI liquor, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, and marked lanes violation.
He was then taken to the Chicopee Police Department for booking, where he is being on $290 bail until his arraignment in district court on Monday.
