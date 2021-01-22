AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A local man, who was known for his community service, is now fighting for his life after being struck by a vehicle on Wednesday.
In this moment, he was doing what he always does: helping clean up the roads.
It was along Mill Street in Agawam where Jack Coughlin was struck by a vehicle. He is known by the community for picking up nip bottles and cleaning up the roads.
We spoke to his son, Sean, who told us he was always concerned about this possible situation.
“This is the story I’ve dreaded, which is him being hit by a car,” said Sean Coughlin.
Jack Coughlin was best known in the community for picking nip bottles and cleaning up the streets.
On Wednesday, police said Jack was hit by a car on Mill Street and transported to Baystate Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.
His son, Sean Coughlin, told Western Mass News for years, he would look online, worried that his father was hit by a car.
“I begged him to not walk on the main streets and he said ‘If I don’t show people and lead them by example, people won’t take to the cause,’” Sean Coughlin noted.
Jack's cause was focused on passing a bill that would put a five-cent deposit on miniature alcohol bottles.
Cecilia Calabrese, vice president of the Agawam City Council, told us she met with Jack a couple of months ago and “will be doing a survey of other communities to see what may have been done. I will also be talking to Rep. [Nicholas] Boldyga about state legislation."
At the age of 77, Sean said his father spent most of his retired years cleaning up the community, walking five to six miles a day. He said the most important thing to him was getting legislation passed to help get the nips off the road.
“I understand through his eyes and through the things that he what’s shown me and many others the streets are literally filled with these bottles,” Sean Coughlin added.
Sean said his father's injuries are so severe, they are unsure for what the future holds.
“Unfortunately, my father is 100 incapacitated for life…We’re unclear if he will be able to speak to us at all, even in the near future,” Sean Coughlin explained.
Sean said he is meeting with doctors on Friday to get more information on whether or not his father will be bedridden for the rest of his life.
Agawam Police are investigating this accident.
