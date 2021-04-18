AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Now an update on a story Western Mass News has been following since January.

Jack Coughlin of Agawam passed away. Coughlin was known for his community service.

He had been trying to get a bill passed to help clear the streets of nip bottles.

Coughlin was struck by a car back in January while doing what he always did, trying to keep the streets clean.

His family said quote, "I am heartbroken. My beautiful father passed away last night. We were fighting so hard to get him home, and he was fighting so hard to stay alive. After only being in the rehabilitation facility for seven days, he took a very sudden and hard turn for the worst. His body just couldn't fight anything after being hit so hard by the SUV."