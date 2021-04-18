AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Now an update on a story Western Mass News has been following since January.
Jack Coughlin of Agawam passed away. Coughlin was known for his community service.
He had been trying to get a bill passed to help clear the streets of nip bottles.
AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A local man, who is known for his community service, is now fighti…
Coughlin was struck by a car back in January while doing what he always did, trying to keep the streets clean.
AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) --The community continues to rally behind Jack Coughlin, who was stru…
His family said quote, "I am heartbroken. My beautiful father passed away last night. We were fighting so hard to get him home, and he was fighting so hard to stay alive. After only being in the rehabilitation facility for seven days, he took a very sudden and hard turn for the worst. His body just couldn't fight anything after being hit so hard by the SUV."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.