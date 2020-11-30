AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The life of an Agawam man was changed forever in September after a car accident left him partially paralyzed, but an outpouring of support from the community is making it a little easier.
“I’m paralyzed from my chest to my feet, so I have to do everything with my arms and I had to learn everything new, everything is different,” said Marc Curto of Agawam.
With his whole family by his side, Curto remembers the day on September 18 that changed his life forever.
The Agawam resident was in a car accident that left him paralyzed.
Curto was driving when he was suddenly rear-ended, which caused his car to flip over and left him with a broken neck.
“I knew pretty much right away that I was paralyzed. I couldn't move my legs, I couldn’t move my arms, but I could see my legs and I couldn’t move them,” Curto added.
He had surgery the day after and spent 10 days in the hospital, followed by about two months of inpatient rehab.
Now, approximately two months after the accident, Curto talked to Western Mass News to thank the community for its outpouring of support.
“It was…it really kept me going through the hardest time of my life,” Curto noted.
As of Monday, more than $92,000 of a $100,000 goal has been raised in a GoFundMe by both friends and strangers.
His family even set up their own online ‘Curto’s Crew’ merchandise shop.
All money raised will go towards Curto's medicine, hospital bills, rehab, and the new addition apartment being added on to his brother’s house.
This new apartment will be completely handicap accessible, furnished from top to bottom to make life at home a lot easier.
Local small businesses even stepping up to donate despite financial struggles of their own due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s something the ‘Curto’s Crew’ is beyond grateful for.
“Now, Marc can be independent, but never has to be alone,” said one family member.
- For more information on the GoFundMe page, you can CLICK HERE.
- For more information on the ‘Curto’s Crew’ merchandise, you can CLICK HERE.
