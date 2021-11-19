AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- An Agawam man was sent to jail for stealing two firearms and trading them for drugs Friday, According to the US Attorney's Office.
26-year-old David Poirier stole the guns and cash from a family member's locked safe and then traded them.
Police said his family member has a firearms license and owns a firearms business.
Poirier was sentenced to three months in prison and three years of supervised release, with the first two being served in home confinement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.