AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- An Agawam man, committed to picking up trash around the Pioneer Valley, is urging passage of a bill to reduce the littering of small liquor bottles known as nips.
Rain or shine, every day, Jack Coughlin takes his bucket, 55 gallon trash bags, and his claw on a mission to find litter and remove it.
“It's atrocious what's transpiring and it's unnecessary," Coughlin said.
Coughlin is retired and said he has plenty of time to do his part, but 10 miles of walking each day, along with lifting and bending over is taking a toll on this 76-year-old’s legs and back.
“There's a couple hundred nip bottles right there,” Coughlin explained.
All those little bottles of liquor were from two days ago on Walnut Street.
Surely, on Friday, another trip to the same place wouldn’t yield the same results, would it?
“They’re everywhere. There's another one already...and here’s another one...a nip bottle. [Another one?] Yeah, that's another nip bottle. Like I told you, it's unbelievable...almost like hail storms," Coughlin said.
Nobody typically joins Coughlin out on his walks, but that does not mean some form of help isn't in store.
More than 20 state lawmakers are attempting to pass House bill 2881, which would make miniature bottles of booze, known as nips, returnable for at least five cents a pop.
The bill currently sits with the Telecommunications, Utilities, and Energy Committee.
For Coughlin, its passing is especially vital as nips are something he clearly finds a lot of on these walks. He said that if the bill passes, it would incentivize people not to litter and, therefore, making a difference.
“The nip bottles that do get thrown out on the ground, a huge percentage of them are going to get picked up because of the five cent deposit on them and that's the key," Coughlin said.
For now, Coughlin's walking continues with the clang of his claw echoing as the bucket fills with more litter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.