AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- There is an uptick in COVID-19 cases this week in the town of Agawam.
Tuesday night, the School Committee will discuss the latest plan to bring students back to in-person learning.
Mayor Bill Sapelli said he wants to get students back into the classroom as soon as possible, but it depends on coronavirus cases.
As the coronavirus pandemic continues across the country, many local communities are seeing an uptick in cases.
On the state's COVID-19 risk map, the town is in yellow, but Sapelli thinks that will change to red later this week.
“I would suspect we are just like the surrounding communities in Hampden County, the state, the country -- we are getting that uptick like everybody else,” he said.
With the increase, the town has decided to release its latest COVID-19 cases twice a week.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, Agawam has had 669 coronavirus cases with 52 people in isolation right now. People ages 20 to 49 are mostly being affected.
The spike in cases came as Sapelli said the town is looking into bringing students slowly back to the classroom.
“K and 1 we are focused on for the simple reason that that’s a population that doesn’t lend itself well to the computer when you are learning to read and write from your sounds,” he said.
He said they are looking to have about 14 students per class from kindergarten to first grade. Those will be students who are already using the hybrid model.
“We will be discussing that this evening with our School Committee and with our health director about what we have been doing with the superintendent. The problem we have right now is the uptick,” he said. “We are going to have to take a look at that and see when it is best to bring them back is it now is it next week is it next month.”
The School Committee meeting starts Tuesday at 7 p.m. where they will talk about bringing students back to the classroom and when.
