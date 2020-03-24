AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Among the newest cases of coronavirus in western Mass include five in Agawam.
The town's public health director said two of the five are in the hospital, while the others are recovering at home.
Western Mass News spoke with Mayor William Sapelli a short time ago from the city hall with the latest.
The mayor believes this won’t be the last you will hear about folks in Agawam testing positive for the coronavirus.
"I think it's important for people to know it is real and it’s here in our community as it is in many communities," Mayor Sapelli said.
Mayor Sapelli spoke to Western Mass News after releasing information that five Agawam residents have tested positive for COVID-19.
While he wouldn't divulge any specific details about those residents, he does believe more this is just the beginning.
"The testing is just starting to be developed and be distributed. And results are just starting to come back. So I think you’re going to see this ramped up with many many surrounding communities as well as ours. This number is going to be climbing," Mayor Sapelli noted.
Mayor Sapelli believes anyone could have the virus and not know it.
"I think people are walking around with it just don’t know it. Some people as well know are affected differently. And some don’t have any of those signs that others may," Mayor Sapelli explained.
The mayor's message to residents...make sure you follow the social distancing rules and only leave home if you have to.
