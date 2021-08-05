AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- Agawam Mayor Bill Sapelli is kicking off his third campaign tonight.
Mayor Sapelli speaking to Western Mass News about everything he's been able to accomplish this past year like the Morgan-Sullivan Bridge completion and updating town infrastructure.
He says one of the biggest challenges of his latest term has been the pandemic.
"One of the biggest hurdles we all had, all communities, is COVID for the last year and a half. The interesting thing about COVID was it was a first time experience,” Sapelli said, “You know there's a saying or expression about this 'this isn't our first rodeo?' well guess what this was everyone's first rodeo. There was no playbook so we had to use common sense we had to follow all the data and I think we got through it with flying colors in Agawam we did a lot of things right," he added.
Sapelli tells us that there may be a special question on the ballot in Agawam extending the mayor's term from two years to four.
