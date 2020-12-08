AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Agawam Mayor Bill Sapelli told Western Mass News Tuesday that he has tested positive for COVID-19.
Sapelli said he tested positive this past Saturday.
He also says Agawam's town hall is closed at least through the end of the week after announcing a total of three positive cases in the building.
That means approximately 40 people are currently working from home.
Sapelli said they will reassess over the weekend whether or not to bring the employees back on Monday.
