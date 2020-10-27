AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A local mayor fell victim to a pandemic fraud scheme involving falsified unemployment claims.
He's one of thousands of people targeted around the country and in western Massachusetts.
Experts said this all started at the beginning of the pandemic and it isn't showing down.
In western Massachusetts, police departments are urging people to be aware.
Many people in Massachusetts have been targeted by fraudsters who are falsely filing for unemployment benefits during the coronavirus pandemic.
It's done when someone steals a social security number and uses it to apply for unemployment.
On Tuesday, the mayor of Agawam said he was one of many in the town who was targeted.
“We have several individuals that have been hacked, if you will, and all of a sudden you receive a letter saying you signed up for unemployment our personnel office is getting those all the time and they are getting them from people sitting at their desk, I being one of them,” Mayor Bill Sapelli said.
Western Mass News is digging deeper looking at how this fraudulent activity could be coming.
The Longmeadow Police Department has at least seven people a day filing police reports about fraudulent unemployment claims, and 191 police reports were filed just this month.
Ludlow has had at least 20 people who have also claimed they are victims.
The list goes on. Western Mass News found people in Granville, West Springfield and Springfield who have also been targeted.
Western Mass News reached out to the Massachusetts Attorney General’s office.
They have had at least 300 people claiming they have been targeted in the state.
Milagros Johnson, director of consumer information in Springfield. She said to check the mail every day.
“You are going to get a letter in the mail from the unemployment office saying welcome your application has been approved or unfortunately we can not complete processing your claim due to suspicious activity,” she said. “Either way, that means they have obtained your information.”
Johnson said once someone gets a hold of personal information, it can be used to open up new credit cards or even buy a car.
She said people need to protect themselves if this happens to them.
“Consumers need to take action immediately,” she said. “Don’t just call the unemployment benefits office, but you also need to file a fraud alert with them and you also should immediately freeze your credit reports. That’s the best protection that you can have and the reason.”
As of right now, it’s unclear how these people are getting a hold of personal information. The Attorney General’s Office is investigating.
