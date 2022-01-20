AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- A local mother is on high alert after finding dozens of heroin bags while on her way to drop off her daughter at school.
Police told Western Mass News that bags used to hold heroin were found on Yale Avenue here in Agawam. it was determined they were unused and empty.
A mother, who did not wish to be identified told Western Mass News that last week she noticed about 14 heroin bags on her way to drop off her daughter at Clifford Granger Elementary, which is about 3 quarters of a mile down from her house on Yale Avenue.
This week, she said she found about 25 more heroin bags and is concerned for her quiet family-oriented neighborhood.
“And like I said I just don’t want somebody’s child picking up and not knowing what it is or overdosing or whatever. It’s gut wrenching, it’s disgusting, I don’t care what people do, and their personal lives, but if you are going to do something like that dispose of it properly,” the mother explained.
While our crews were on Yale Avenue Thursday, we spotted about four unused heroin bags in the neighborhood.
Agawam Police said they are aware of this situation and they are monitoring it. Police are asking people if you see these bags in your neighborhood, do not pick them up and to call Police immediately.
