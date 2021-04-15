HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The pandemic has forced many businesses to close their doors for good, but some are actually expanding.
Frank Bond is an Agawam native. He owns two video game stores, one in Enfield and now one in Holyoke.
“I grew up in Agawam and it’s sad to close. I’ve been there a long time. I’ve been there all my life, so to close, it’s been bittersweet, but this was a necessary step,” said Bond, owner of Stateline Video Games.
His new retail location in Holyoke offers more opportunities for growth, which oddly enough, COVID-19 created.
“People are looking for things to do that are in their homes and video games offer that in so many ways,” Bond explained.
It’s a unique business model and that’s why it works. Their vendors are their clients.
“Trade-ins, we call them, are the life blood of our business because we sell stuff that you just can’t walk into any store and find anymore,” Bond added.
Those rare and unique items include this vintage Sega Master System boxing game that retails for $800 to $1,200.
Bond shared the following secret behind his ability to take his business to the next level.
“Nostalgia. Games, you know, home consoles have been around at least 50 years almost now, so everyone has what I call their ‘nostalgia story’…Anybody recognizes Mario, most people recognize an Atari. It’s powerful and it brings you back to a better place,” Bond noted.
It’s something that assistant manager Joe Sclafani said has made his four years of employment alongside Bond most rewarding.
“Just building that with the client base, we get people that are collectors, to casual players, and everyone in between…and that’s kind of the great thing about working here is everyone kind of has their own golden age,” Sclafani explained.
Bond told Western Mass News that there’s never been a better time to trade in or cash out.
“The prices are at an all-time high and it also helps us as a local business stay in business,” Bond said.
As far as Bond's nostalgia story, “Christmas 1996, my dad…we couldn’t afford a Nintendo 64, was the hot item of the season, and my dad said ‘There’s no way you’re getting it, we can’t afford it’ and he ended up surprising me with it and I’ll just, I’ll never forget that moment.”
Stateline Video Games is looking to hire energetic, positive people with a passion for video games who love interacting with people. Email resumes with relevant work experience to statelinevideogames@gmail.com
