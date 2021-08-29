AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--Michaela, also known as "Miki" Calabrese, originally from Agawam, is a filmmaker and director in California. But Miki hasn't forgotten their hometown roots.
They began filming their short film, Captis Saturday on Springfield Street, in Feeding Hills and wrapped up shooting Sunday.
Captis is a sequel to a previous film she directed called Periculum.
Western Mass News caught up with Calabrese to get the scoop on their latest project and what it's like shooting in their hometown. Miki said they wanted to bring filming local and utilize some of the great spaces in town.
"It's interesting kind of looking at it from a new perspective now I left for a few years I actually moved to New York City and I came back here specifically to shoot this film so it's like I'm kind of coming back as a whole new person," said Calabrese.
More information on Calabrese and their film could be found here.
