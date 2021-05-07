SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--The Agawam Police Officer struck by a car on Thursday sits down with Western Mass News for a one on one interview.
Just a day after the accident, Lt. Anthony Grasso tells Western Mass News he is lucky to be alive and thankful for the outpouring of love and support from his hometown.
“I am so grateful that I am still here today. I can tell you right now that I am extremely sore,” Grasso said.
Agawam Police Lt. Anthony Grasso on the mend at home after getting hit by a car in front of the Agawam middle school Thursday morning. The impact caused him to hit the hood, windshield, then side mirror before landing on the pavement, happening so fast he barely had time to react.
“You know Chris, I don’t remember. I just remember it was a blur. I was very disoriented. I don’t even remember hitting the ground. But I do want to put a big thank you to the staff at the middle school. They came running out,” Grasso said.
Police quickly blocked that portion of Main Street as he was rushed to the trauma unit at Baystate Medical Center. Banged up and bruised, but miraculously no broken bones,
“I definitely had my guardian angels looking out for me yesterday. And I think the biggest message I want to get out there is to the motoring traffic, please be cognizant of the police officers standing in the road. We do our best to try and pay attention to you and make sure we’re out there doing the best that we can,” Grasso said.
Recovering now at home, Lt. Grasso, so used to helping others, is now on the receiving end, as his hometown shows gratitude for his service.
“The response has been unbelievable from the community, all the well-wishes from friends and family, especially the community. I am so grateful for them. I’ve gotten a lot of food so I’m going to recover, I’m going to rest and put on a few pounds,” Grasso said.
Don't let him kid you, he's in great shape and credits that as one of the reasons he wasn't more seriously injured. But ultimately, he's not interested in talking about himself, but rather thanking others, from the Police and Fire Departments to the doctors who patched him up, and everyone who's sent well wishes.
“Thank you. Thank you from the bottom of my heart from my family. We can’t, I can’t thank you enough. And thanks for the thoughts and prayers. You guys are the absolute best and I plan on recovering and hopefully be back out there soon,” Grasso said.
Grasso also wants to remind everyone to slow down when driving through any type of construction zone.
