AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One Agawam police officer had a big, or perhaps little, New Year's Day surprise.
Agawam Police said that around 2:45 a.m. Friday, Officer Zack Hall responded to a call for a woman actively in labor.
Hall quickly responded and helped mom safely deliver this healthy baby girl.
Western Mass News would like to thank Hall for his actions and offer congratulations to mom, dad, and baby Sophia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.