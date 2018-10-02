The Big E has come to an end, but people in Agawam are looking ahead to next year.
They want to make sure there’s a plan to prevent severe traffic backups from happening again.
The Big E had a record-breaking year with more than 1.5 million people having attended.
The busiest day was the second Saturday with bumper-to-bumper traffic leading to fair almost all day - something that Agawam City Councilor Cecilia Calabrese said is frustrating.
“On days where the fair is touting their attendance records, those are the days where Agawam, you just can’t get through town. It’s gridlock on our main three arteries," Calabrese explained.
Calabrese told Western Mass News that she’s had enough of all the traffic.
“During the 17 day run of The Big E, Agawam and Feeding Hills are literally held hostage by the traffic coming to and from the fair," Calabrese said.
Councilor Rosemary Sandlin said what would normally be a 10 minute commute for her anywhere in town ends up being about an hour and a half during the fair.
"I think they’re frustrated. They can’t go grocery shopping. If they go to Connecticut and it’s on Connecticut Day, they can’t get back to Agawam. They can’t get back over the 159 bridge," Sandlin explained.
Construction will begin soon on the Morgan-Sullivan Bridge, which Calabrese said is the main artery to West Springfield and also one of the busiest during The Big E.
“While that construction is going on, coupled with next year’s run of The Big E, I just think it’s going to be a huge nightmare and we need to get ahead of this now while we’re a year out before the next run of The Big E," Calabrese noted.
The city councilors said that they just want The Big E to take action, so that things can run more smoothly next year.
“I think it all comes down to traffic control. I think we can do things like ramp closures during heavy traffic days, we can do temporary one way streets," Calabrese said.
Sandlin added, "My concern during The Big E has always been the safety of the Agawam residents. I think there’s a lot that can be done and we have to start the conversation early on.”
The city councilors said that they will be there to express their concerns as Agawam residents.
Eastern States Exposition officials said that they are continually working to mitigate the impact that the 17 day fair has on area communities and that they coordinate various services to which Agawam has access.
"We have never shied away from our responsibilities to Agawam and have always had open dialogue with the Mayor’s office and law enforcement. We understand the challenges we create and accept responsibility. We are continually seeking ways to make improvements. The Town and ESE share the same goal— to safely and efficiently move traffic in and out the area. We look forward to continuing to adopt best practices on traffic flow with the local communities and MassDOT," Eastern States Exposition said in a statement.
MassDOT is holding a meeting at 6:30 p.m. tonight at the West Springfield town hall to discuss the Morgan-Sullivan Bridge project.
Eastern States Exposition added that they have granted a permanent easement of its property to "to increase the efficiency of the construction project" and a temporary easement "for purposes of storing construction equipment to help hasten its completion."
