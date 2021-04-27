AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One of the industries given the green light to reopen in the state are amusement parks, including Six Flags New England.

Starting on May 10, amusement parks in the state can open at 50 percent capacity and that means activity will soon pick up at the Agawam park.

“We’re ecstatic in Agawam for a number of reasons. They’ve been closed, as we know, for over a year now and Six Flags is such a good neighbor of ours. They do so much for Agawam with the job creation. They have over 250 residents they create jobs for,” said Agawam Mayor William Sapelli.

Changes to Mass. face covering order start Friday, state moving forward in reopening process BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) -- The state is moving forward into the next steps of its reopening process and is making updates to the face coverings order.

Six Flags New England and the town of Agawam received the news Tuesday that they've been waiting for. Amusement parks, theme parks, and outdoor water parks will be allowed to reopen at 50 percent capacity as early as May 10 after they submit a safety plan to the Department of Public Health.

Sapelli told Western Mass News that this will be the boost the business community needs.

“When people come visit Six Flags, they also spend money at some of our other establishments and businesses within the town. Sometimes, they come through the town, they see the town, they get to like the town, and they end up moving here as well,” Sapelli added.

He says with Governor Charlie Baker easing restrictions more steadily, families will have more to do this summer compared to a year ago.

“It’s going to be so exciting because it's been two years since some of these people were here. Many of people have season passes. Families depend on the park to help with their children when they’re out of school and keep them entertained to give them something to do,” Sapelli noted.

As for Six Flags New England, they said in a statement: “Six Flags New England is thrilled by the governor’s announcement today, and we will be sharing our reopening date very soon.”