AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One student at Agawam High School achieved an athletic accomplishment that most people spend their whole lives chasing and now, it has the attention of city officials.
“The hole was in a shadow, so we didn’t know if it went in, so one guy here and I just ran to the hole and found it in there,” said Zack Hurley, 16, of Agawam.
Last month, Hurley was playing the fourth hole at Oak Ridge Golf Club in Agawam with his high school golf team when he recorded a hole-in-one.
“It’s been pretty cool. I mean people haven’t gotten holes-in-one in their life, so pretty honored to have one at age 16,” Hurley noted.
Hurley is a junior at Agawam High School and his whole team was there to cheer him on during his once-in-a-lifetime feat.
“The guys playing in front of me, they heard noises and they ran to the hole, watch me get it out of the cup…It was pretty awesome,” Hurley added.
The first thing he did was text his dad to share the big news.
“It was all lowercase, just ‘hey, got a hole-in-one on four,’” said Zack’s dad, Kevin Hurley.
Kevin Hurley, who has played with his son for years, told Western Mass News that he couldn’t be prouder of Zack, who is always cool, calm, and collected on the course.
“Just super proud, super jealous absolutely,” Kevin Hurley added.
Zack’s big accomplishment has even caught the attention of Agawam City Councilor Rosemary Sandlin.
“I thought it was great to honor him at the city council and the entire city would honor him with a citation,” Sandlin explained.
Zack will be presented with a citation in front of the entire city council at the next meeting on Monday, November 15.
“I think it’s important for us on the city council and the town to herald the great accomplishments of the good children in Agawam,” Sandlin said.
As for the young golfer, who has been playing since he was five years old, he’s already got his sights on continuing to develop his game and taking his talents to the next level.
“Definitely trying to go to college for golf, so trying to get better next year,” Zack Hurley said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.