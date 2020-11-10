AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- There was a major change for the Agawam school district as they will return to the classroom a little more than two weeks after going fully remote.
Mayor Bill Sapelli said Tuesday night that with only seven cases of COVID-19 in the school system spread out in different buildings, their cases have stayed low and they're excited to bring students back to school again.
“It seems like one of the safest places to be right now is in the schools,” he said.
Students are going back to the classroom in Agawam after a COVID-19 metric in teachers' contracts forced the school district to shift to full remote learning back on October 29.
But a lot has changed in Agawam since then. The teachers union re-negotiated their contracts, upping the factors that would spark a switch to remote learning.
This as the state changed their own metrics, data that put the town of Agawam out of the high-risk zone for COVID-19 and into a moderate category.
“We’ve had our students in a hybrid fashion since September 14, so we’ve been in for over six weeks and incidents in schools have been very low,” he said.
Sapelli said coronavirus cases in the community have been decreasing, and with seven cases in the school system, the hybrid learning model in grades 2-12 and the in-person model for kindergarten and grade 1 is safe to continue.
“Kids need to be face-to-face, especially the young ones in kindergarten and first grade. Trying to teach them to read and write and things of that nature they need to be in person,” he said.
Some parents said they think this is the right move.
“I kind of like the hybrid model,” parent Steven Gurau said. “I prefer it actually, but I have two 17-year-olds who will not go back to school hybrid. They’ve decided to do remote, so for me, it’s whatever my girls are comfortable with.”
Others said their kids are thrilled.
“I’m a little nervous with them going back, but they want to go back because they’re comfortable with it, so let them do it,” parent Matt Bourgeois said.
The hybrid learning model and the in-person model will begin again on Monday.
