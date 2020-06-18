AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A group of parents from Agawam is advocating for school to resume this fall with minimal coronavirus restrictions.
The movement started with one dad, and after starting a Facebook page the support has quickly grown.
Another day, another social distancing event celebrating the end of the school year-this one in Agawam and while remote learning and events like this have been needed, it's not what Michael Perry wants to see in the fall.
"We want to see the kids back in school. For a variety of reasons, but we want our kids learning in the proper environment with the proper educators," said Agawam parent Michael Perry.
He’s not alone, after creating a Facebook page on Saturday which called Agawam parents for in-class learning. Over 400 Agawam parents have expressed similar thoughts.
They are all advocating for their students to return to school without restrictions that might inhibit learning.
"We're for doing whatever we can do to mitigate risk, but we don’t want to see our kids wrapped up in a face mask or limited in classroom size or eating lunch at their desk alone and missing out of the important things that kids need," Perry explained.
Knowing that the final decision will most likely come from the state...they have decided to draft a letter and send it directly to state representatives.
"We're going to send it to Governor [Charlie] Baker, Commissioner Riley, Representative Nicholas Boldyga, and newly elected Senator John Velis and ask them to hear us consider our concerns and please hold off on instituting guidelines. If possible let us decide on a local level what’s best for our community," he said. "Boston is [a] populated city in the country and Agawam has 29,000 residence. A one size fits all approach is simply irresponsible and ineffective in my opinion."
That's why the group is also trying to get the attention of leaders locally.
In a statement to Western Mass News, Agawam Interm-Superintendent Shelia Hoffman, saying quote:
“The district is committed to reopening schools the safest way possible for students and staff. Recognizing there will be varying opinions about safety precautions, the plan for reopening must comply with the state and local health guidelines.
The district has also established a task force made up of 30 teachers, parents, elected officials, and school administrators to discuss public opinions and potential obstacles to getting kids back in school.
"We’re just asking you to listen to us. Look at the data. Follow through on what [the governor] said his intentions were which was to follow the science and follow the facts and decision making," he said. "Let us make decisions on what’s best for children."
