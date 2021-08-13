AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--This week's hot temperatures caused an Agawam pizzeria to close its doors this week.
"Heat exhaustion is no joke," said Dario Odierna, an owner of Peppo's Pizza.
The owners of Peppo’s Pizza in Agawam posted this message on their Facebook page on Wednesday, notifying customers they would be closed on Thursday due to excessive heat and humidity.
That same day, they also shut down the kitchen an hour and a half earlier than normal.
"It was just very hot, by about 7:30 we ended up closing the door," said Dario.
Dario Odierna and his father Peppo own the pizzeria. He told Western Mass News while the establishment has central air conditioning and four fans running, they can’t keep up with the piping hot oven.
One employee told us he is grateful the family-owned business puts the safety of its employees as a top priority.
"It’s bad, with the oven and stuff, it gets really hot back there," said Michael Gamelli, an employee of Peppo's Pizza.
Western Mass News got answers from a medical expert on the dangers of working inside an enclosed kitchen during a heatwave.
Doctor Mark Kenton, the chief of emergency medicine at Mercy Medical Center told us it doesn’t take long for symptoms to show up.
"People can be in that environment for 15 minutes, half an hour, and still become symptomatic," said Dr. Kenton.
Some of the symptoms can include dizziness, headaches and fatigue.
All which could lead to a hazardous working environment.
"If they fall forward they can become injured, burns obviously, if they fall with their head, they can have head injury," said Dr. Kenton.
A scenario Peppo’s strives to avoid.
"It is uncomfortable, it is unsafe for our employees to be in that kind of environment with the relentless heat and no way to get away from it," said Dario.
The owners plan to stay open until 9 p.m. Friday. If something changes, they said they will post an update on their Facebook page as well as update their answering machine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.