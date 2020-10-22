AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A pizzeria in the Feeding Hills section of Agawam will be open for business Thursday after a mini-van crashed into the restaurant Wednesday night.
Agawam Police have not released any details on the accident, but Tolli's Pizzeria team member Jennifer Hermans Smigiel posted the following statement on Facebook confirming the incident:
"On behalf of Tolli's Pizzeria, we would like to give a big shout out to Agawam Police and Fire Department, USA Towing of Agawam and New England Door Closure for the quick response and action with tonight's accident."
According to Hermans Smigiel, no one was hurt.
