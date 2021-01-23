AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Agawam Police Department, conducting a further investigation into a crash on Mill Street that sent a man to the hospital on Wednesday. Police blocked off Mill St. between Franklin and Kensington Street earlier Saturday evening.
Agawam Police told Western Mass News the whole reason they’re doing this is to recreate the crash that happened at about 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday. They told us they want to get the full picture of what happened.
To fully investigate the incident, police used a Jeep and had someone play the pedestrian. As the Jeep drove slowly, they took photos inside and outside of the vehicle.
The pedestrian in this reenactment started walking closer to the Jeep. Police were trying to look at the sun glare during that time of day and the oncoming traffic.
“We’re hoping to get a conclusion whether the sun played an impact on this accident, [and] whether or not oncoming traffic [did]," said Lt. Don Bonafilia. "We’re trying to figure out what happened in this accident,”
Mass State Police and other agencies are assisting with the investigation. Police told Western Mass News the operator who hit the man is cooperating with the investigation.
As far as the current condition of the pedestrian, police don't have any further updates. But if anything develops, Western Mass News will keep everyone updated on-air and online.
