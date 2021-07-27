AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Agawam Police have located a missing juvenile.
Brenan Dominik was reported missing by his parents after 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday evening.
The Agawam Fire Department and the Massachusetts State Police conducted a search for Brendan in the area of Silver Lake Dr., Mill St. and located him before midnight.
Police say he was returned safely to his family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.