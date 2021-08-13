AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Agawam Police Department is looking to identify a suspect in connection to a stolen vehicle case they're working on.
According to the Agawam Police Department in the early morning hours on July 24th, a vehicle was stolen in town.
Police say it was recovered later on in Suffield, Connecticut.
"A home in the area captured this suspect attempting to open vehicle doors," Agawam police explained.
Do you recognize this person? If so, contact the Agawam Police Detective Bureau at 413-786-4767
As police work on this case, they also add that a stolen vehicle from Suffield, CT turned up in Springfield, MA.
If you have any information please contact police. If you wish to stay anonymous text your tip to 'CRIMES' (274637) and in the message type 'solve' and add your tip.
