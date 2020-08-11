AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Agawam Police Department is seeking the public's help in finding a missing teen.
Investigators said that 17 -year-old Zachariah Bolduc. He was last seen on Sunday in the area of Main Street and Federal Street at 7 p.m.
Police said he was possibly heading towards West Springfield.
Bolduc was last wearing a lime green shirt, multicolor shorts, and black shoes.
If you have any information, you are being asked to contact Agawam Police at (413) 786-4767.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.