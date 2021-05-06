AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- An Agawam police officer was injured Thursday morning after being hit by a car on Main Street. He was working at a construction zone near the Morgan-Sullivan Bridge.
Agawam Police told us the officer has been released from the hospital and is now recovering at home.
Local and Mass. State Police are investigating after Lt. Anthony Grasso was struck by a car just before 8 a.m. today.
A Western Mass News crew was first on the scene this morning after we received calls from concerned parents wondering what was happening near the middle school on Main Street.
Mike Locke, a local resident who drives by the area every day for work, described to us what he witnessed.
“I saw a sedan kinda stopped toward the middle of the road, just past another little construction area, and I noticed there was police officer in between two cars with a couple people hanging over him, looked like a nurse from the middle school, as well as one of the principals,” Locke added.
Locke described the person behind the vehicle as an older woman.
“A little past that, there was an older lady that had gotten out of her car and she seemed very distraught, wanted to check what happened. To me, it was very clear she hit the police officer,” Locke added.
The speed limit in the area is 35 miles per hour. We asked Locke if he had any traffic-related concerns in this spot.
“I don’t think there’s a huge safety concern, but after this, I kinda changed my mind a little bit,” Locke said
