AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- We're hearing from the Agawam police officer hit by a car while on traffic duty in a work zone on Thursday.

Lieutenant Anthony Grasso is recovering from his injuries at home. He told us Friday that he is feeling sore, but thankfully, no broken bones after the impact of the car caused him to hit the hood, windshield, then side mirror before landing on the ground. The incident happened outside of a middle school.

As you can imagine, it all happened pretty quickly. Grasso told Western Mass News he doesn't recall much.

"I don't remember. I just remember it was a blur. I was disoriented. I don't even remember hitting the ground, but I do want to put a big thank you to the staff at the middle school. They came running out,” Grasso explained.

Grasso has received an outpouring of support from the community as he recovers. Now, he does have a message for those driving around police in work zones.

"I definitely had my guardian angels looking out for me yesterday and I think the biggest message I want to get out there is to motoring traffic, please be cognitive of the police officers standing in the road. We do our very best to try to pay attention to you. Make sure that we're doing the best that we can,” Grasso added.

Grasso believed his time spent at the gym helped him to survive the hit and fall without serious injury. He added that he loves being a police officer and he hopes to be back out there as soon as he can.