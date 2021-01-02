AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One Agawam police officer had a big, or maybe little, New Year’s Day surprise.
At approximately 2:45 a.m. on New Year’s Day, Agawam Police Officer Zachary Hall responded to a call he wasn’t expecting.
“So it actually came in as a 42-year-old woman in labor, and in my mind, I’m thinking, okay, did her water break, does she have to go to the hospital, how far along are we actually?” Hall explained.
The second he arrived at the house, he realized she was in active labor.
“It was pretty intense,” Hall said.
He helped deliver the baby just minutes after arriving.
“I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t a little nervous,” Hall said.
Despite the nerves, Hall said mom and baby Sophia are both doing well.
“I came back, and I couldn’t stop smiling,” Hall explained. “I was cheesing from ear to ear like a total goof. I felt blessed that I was able to react the way that I could.”
The family is extra grateful for his quick response. He returned to work Saturday with a note from grandma.
“Officer Hall, baby Sophia is doing great at Baystate, 5 pounds, 13 ounces, 18 inches. Call or come visit any time,” Hall said.
A great story to kick off the new year.
“We had a terrible 2020, and then 2021 comes, and at 2:47 a.m. here I am delivering a baby. So, I don’t think you could ask for a better New Year’s gift; it was awesome,” Hall said.
