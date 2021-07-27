Brendan Dominik 7272021

AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Agawam Police are searching for a missing juvenile.

Brenan Dominik was last seen in the area of Silver Lake Drive and Mill Street in Agawam as of 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday evening.

He is 14 years old and 5’3 and weighs between 90 and 100 pounds. He is Caucasian with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing gray pants, a hoodie of unknown color, and black shoes.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Agawam Police Department at (413) 786-4767 or 911.

The Agawam Fire Department and the Massachusetts State Police are conducting a search in the are for Brendan.

