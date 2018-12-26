Agawam Police seeking public's help in identifying check fraud suspects.

AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Agawam are asking for the public's assistance in identifying two women, who have been accused of cashing $10,000-worth of fraudulent checks.
According to Lt. Edward McGovern of the Agawam Police Department, the suspects were last seen driving a maroon, Nissan Murano with Connecticut plates.
If you have any information, you are urged to contact the Agawam Police Detective Bureau at 413-786-1717.
