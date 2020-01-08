Agawam Police seeking to identify alleged larceny suspect.

AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Agawam are turning to the public for assistance as they continue to search for a suspect that allegedly stole from a local hardware store.
Agawam Police officials tell us that the alleged incident took place at Rocky's ACE Hardware on Friday, January 3 around 3:30 p.m.
The pictured individual allegedly walked away with an Ariens snow blower without paying.
If you have any information regarding this incident or if you recognize the individual that's pictured, you are asked to contact the Agawam Police Department at 413-786-1717.
