Agawam Police seeking to identify suspects that allegedly stole tip jar from area business.

AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Agawam are turning to the public for assistance as they continue to investigate an alleged theft.
According to Agawam Police officials, around 7:00 on the night of Monday, November 18, officers responded to the Macho Taco on Springfield Street for a reported larceny.
Arriving officers were informed by the business's employees that an individual had distracted employees while another individual allegedly stole the tip jar from the front counter.
The suspects in question were seen fleeing the area on skateboards and were heading towards the Agawam-West Springfield Bridge.
If you recognize either of the individuals that are pictured or have any information regarding the alleged incident, you are asked to contact the Agawam Police Department's Detective Bureau at 413-786-1717.
