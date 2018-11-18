AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Agawam Police Department worked hard this weekend to stuff a cruiser with food items to donate this holiday season.
Police officers were at Geissler's Supermarket through the weekend accepting donations for a local food bank.
Members of the department says its been a great success so far.
"We've had great support from the community," Agawam Police Detective Christopher Soto tells us. "Collecting donations both monetary, and food, and we'd like to keep this a tradition."
They tell Western Mass News that they have a full cruiser at their police station from just Saturday's donations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.