AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Agawam Police Department is reporting heavy traffic on Main Street and River Road.
Officials say officers are directing traffic at the main interactions and at both Six Flags New England parking lot gates, which are open to help guests get into the park faster.
Police are asking residents to please avoid the area.
