AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--The Agawam Public Library is closed indefinitely.
Mayor Sapelli told Western Mass News in a statement that this is being done so repairs can be made to address the air quality issues in the library.
According to Sapelli, the building has been undergoing roof and exterior repairs, however, the rains from this summer and a pipe burst have caused water damage inside the library.
A recent air quality test showed mold in four areas of the library, however, it does not impact any of the building's main areas. Further testing for mold will continue as repairs go on.
“We are fortunate that the main areas of the building and our collection of books and periodicals are undamaged. But we will need some time to perform the remediation necessary to make the building safe for patrons and staff,” Sapelli said in a statement.
Temporary library services will begin at the Agawam Senior Center next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.