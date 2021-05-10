AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Remote learning is being impacted in the Agawam Public School District Monday morning due to internet connection issues.
According to Technology Director of Agawam Public Schools, Stephen Woicik, the district is working to resolve the issue.
More information is expected to be provided as it becomes available.
This is a developing news story. Stay with Western Mass News for the latest updates.
