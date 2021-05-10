AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Agawam Public School district's internet address has been attacked.
Internet service has been out throughout the day for students and staff.
Agawam Public Schools Supt. Sheila Hoffman said that the district is now working with police to identify those involved as she noted the DDos (dedicated denial of service) attack was a crime.
"This is a serious matter and I realize that staff, students, and parents are extremely frustrated. We hope to have a solution very soon. We appreciate your continued patience," Hoffman added.
