AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The town of Agawam is switching to remote learning for at least the next two weeks, effective Friday.
School officials told us the district's COVID-19 closure metrics were triggered.
We spoke with Agawam Mayor Bill Sapelli, who told us he’s livid having to go back to remote learning, but he said the school district was required to pull back because the COVID-19 metrics in teacher’s contracts were just met this evening.
He said exactly 3.41 percent of people who were tested for coronavirus in the last two weeks tested positive, but this is not a total community positivity rate, it’s a positivity rate of only those who got tested.
Sapelli told Western Mass News that per an agreement with the Agawam Education Association, one of two metrics has to be met in order to spark a switch to remote learning.
If the town of Agawam is in the red level, signaling high risk, on the state’s COVID-19 tracking map for two weeks or if there’s a three percent or greater positivity rate of all people tested in the last two weeks, not including in elderly care facilities. This is the metric that caused the switch.
However, Sapelli said he thinks the metrics are skewed.
“In my opinion, that’s not a good metric, obviously because if you go to get tested, other than the fact that you’re traveling, in most cases, you go to get tested because you either think you were exposed to someone that had it, you were exposed to someone who had it, or you had symptoms, so I would think that would be a high percentage if you go to get tested of positivity rates,” Sapelli noted.
He said including staff and students combined, there are around 4,000 people in the school district and, of those, there are 14 positive cases between students and staff.
There have been a total of 72 cases in Agawam in the last 14 days and the town has officially entered into the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 tracking map.
Mayor Sapelli said he wanted to avoid a last-minute notice for parents.
“This came on them out of nowhere because the state just gave us this information this afternoon…We were hoping we could negotiate with the union to put this off until Monday, but we didn’t have any luck with that,” Sapelli explained.
A robocall went out to parents this evening. Teachers will have the option to work in the building or remotely.
We asked Sapelli if he was going to ask for a renegotiation with the teachers union and he said he would be reaching out because he does not agree with these metrics.
