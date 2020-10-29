AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A school committee member confirmed to Western Mass News that Agawam Public Schools have moved to remote learning for the next two weeks.
This announcement comes after the Mass. DPH reported that the city of Agawam has entered into the red zone, which means it is at a high-risk for spreading COVID-19.
There are a total of 72 cases in Agawam in the last 14 days, state officials say.
Agawam Mayor William P. Sapelli told Western Mass News the decision was made through an agreement with the Agawam Education Association (AEA). He also said this decision excludes elderly care facilities.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story, and we’ll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.
