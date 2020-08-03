AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Agawam town officials confirmed they are curtailing the use of their school’s athletic fields out of COVID-19 concerns.
Mayor Bill Sapelli said Parks and Rec initially opened up the outdoor facilities because college athletes wanted to get in shape for whatever semblance of a season they may have this year. However, he said now there are concerns they aren’t being used responsibly.
“The sports that we are aware of working out using our facility, which is a town park if you will, is the girls field hockey, and boys and girls soccer,” he said.
Sapelli said right now, field hockey and soccer are considered moderate risk by the state for COVID-19, meaning they are allowed to be played with social distancing measures in place.
Sapelli said before Monday, the Parks and Rec Department had opened certain outdoor athletic fields for use.
Now Sapelli said COVID-19 concerns are causing his staff to curtail use of the fields.
Citing the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association Rules, he said the coaching staffs were not allowed at any kind of team gathering held on the field.
“It’s illegal to have the school be anywhere involved with their coaching staff in the off-season,” Sapelli said.
He said captain’s practices often take place during the summer with just the athletes, but this year, he made a rule requiring an adult to be present who wasn't part of the coaching staff.
“When this year came with all the issues, we explained to them if they were going to use our fields, that they would have to have an adult supervisor to make sure they were following proper protocol because of COVID-19
Sapelli wouldn't confirm what type of COVID-19 activity may have stemmed from use of the fields, however he said that many of the town’s cases up to this point have stemmed from long term care facilities.
“More than half were in those healthcare facilities which we have eight of,” he said.
Sapelli said Agawam is frequently compared to other towns that have left their fields open. He said the maintenance of the artificial turf, in addition to making sure people don't use the bleachers and other amenities near the fields during the pandemic makes it too difficult for his staff.
