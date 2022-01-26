AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- An owner of one Agawam power tool repair shop is keeping his doors open, expecting to help homeowners and city workers deal with the snowstorm.
Marty Jagodowski, owner of Taplin Yard, Pump, and Power Equipment, had plans to close shop Thursday and Friday for some computer upgrades. However, after hearing this weekend's forecast, he decided to keep his doors open.
"The landscapers, the municipalities, the homeowners. They're going to come here for parts, new machines, service their machines that are broken down, so we're always here for issues like that,” Jagodowski said.
First Warning Meteorologist Dan Brown said this snowstorm is expected to be the first big, widespread snowstorm of the season for western Massachusetts.
"At least every couple years, we get one with this magnitude,” Brown explained.
He said this storm is a little later in the season, which isn't totally unusual.
"There are some winters where we don't get big snowstorms at all. It just depends on how the winter goes…It's a little late, but not unusual,” Brown noted.
For Jagodowski, the later snow actually helped his business.
"We're actually caught up right now. In the fall, we had as much as 200 people waiting, so if we had gotten an October snowstorm, we would have been out of luck,” Jagodowski added.
In addition, he avoided any supply chain issues by ordering necessary parts back in June, but he told Western Mass News if there was a huge increase in the need for repairs, he may have some trouble getting those parts.
"If we get a lot of snow and we get 50 or 100 people come in the door, that could change,” Jagodowski said.
Jagodowski noted that he expects to see an increase in customers needing repairs after the storm this weekend.
