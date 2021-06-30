AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Tuesday night's storms uprooted some trees and caused some power outages across Western Mass but one of the areas most hardly hit was Agawam.
On Wednesday morning, residents on Riverview Avenue were seen cleaning up their properties.
Agawam resident Paul Keyes says he has a lot of work to do to prepare for the Fourth of July weekend.
"It's disappointing but it could be worse. We didn't have any damage to the house. My wife and I are fine. The dog and cat are fine so we're happy that we can get this cleaned up maybe in time for the weekend... at least a good part of it," said Keyes.
More than 300 people in Agawam were without power Tuesday night but power was completely restored by 7 a.m. Wednesday morning.
