riverview ave storm damage agawam

(Western Mass News photo)

AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Tuesday night's storms uprooted some trees and caused some power outages across Western Mass but one of the areas most hardly hit was Agawam.

On Wednesday morning, residents on Riverview Avenue were seen cleaning up their properties.

Agawam resident Paul Keyes says he has a lot of work to do to prepare for the Fourth of July weekend.

"It's disappointing but it could be worse. We didn't have any damage to the house. My wife and I are fine. The dog and cat are fine so we're happy that we can get this cleaned up maybe in time for the weekend... at least a good part of it," said Keyes.

More than 300 people in Agawam were without power Tuesday night but power was completely restored by 7 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather.  Download the Western Mass News App

You can now get the latest Western Mass News headlines on Alexa.  Click here to activate the skill.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel

Copyright 2021 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation).  All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.