AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--Thousands flocking to Six Flags last weekend had many area residents frustrated with backed-up traffic and crowds. They're concerned it might happen again this weekend.

Western Mass News spoke with residents and a local business about how the Six Flags traffic last Saturday created gridlock along the street. There's some concern about future traffic as we head into another sunny Saturday.

"It was crazy, it was crazy. People were shutting off their cars," said Pauline Squazza, an Agawam resident.

Six Flags New England traffic backed up for miles last weekend, affecting local residents and area businesses.

"The traffic has been horrible, and I feel back for all the people caught in that traffic," said Maty-Jane Jensen, owner of Bobbie J'z restaurant.

Jensen owns Bobbie J'z restaurant across the street from the park. She told Western Mass News the traffic has been both good and bad for business.

"Extra customers that let's say park their car and they come into the restaurant and they're nice...Last Saturday, I had to close early because my customers couldn't even get in my parking lot," said Jensen.

Western Mass News reached out to Six Flags for their traffic plans this weekend. They sent us a statement saying in part:

"We continue to partner with local officials to mitigate traffic concerns and increase resources to support those efforts."

With weather coming up similar to last weekend, with sunny skies expected Saturday and a possible wash-out Sunday, there might be a repeat of this heavy traffic, but Jensen is not planning on closing early again. She just wants to see something done to move along traffic.

"It was brought to my attention by an employee she was in traffic for an hour and a half coming from Enfield trying to get home. So it's a lot of angry people," said Jensen.

Bruno Squazza has lived in Agawam his whole life, currently on South Street with his wife. He told Western Mass News he hasn't seen traffic like this in years.

"This weekend, we had four, five, six hours of traffic where we literally could not get out of our home or get back to our home," said Bruno Squazza, an Agawam resident.

He said travelers got a little aggressive with driving as well.

"We had a couple of vehicles that went by, I happened to look out the window and saw them driving on our lawn to get down the street cause there was cars backing up both lanes," said Bruno Squazza.

Six Flags crowds causing traffic nightmare for local residents Saturday AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- For what seemed like the one and only day of sunshine recently, th…

He's worried that traffic will be congested like that again this weekend, especially after it took his wife two hours to get home from an otherwise 10-minute commute from Enfield, Connecticut.

"If they said that this weekend was going to be the same thing, then we wouldn't be able to go anywhere. Either that or we'd have to leave and stay gone. Until, it was just ridiculous," said Pauline Squazza, an Agawam resident.

Western Mass News reached out to area police departments about the issue but we have not yet heard back.