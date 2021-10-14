AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It’s a story we’ve been covering all year: issues with drag racing. Back in May, we showed you video captured on a cell phone of two cars racing on Interstate Drive in Holyoke at 3 a.m., even running through a red light. We told you that police in several communities were working together to combat the ongoing problem.

Now, concerns over illegal drag racing are heating up in Agawam. Several residents took to Facebook and said they hear constant noise from Route 57. We're hearing this has been an ongoing issue on this highway and residents we spoke with are worried someone is going to get hurt.

“It’s an accident waiting to happen,” said Karen Moriarty.

Moriarty lives in a condo complex along Route 57 in Agawam. She didn’t want to be shown on-camera, but she told Western Mass News that she’s heard drag racing from her house on most weekend nights for the year and a half she’s lived in the town, but she’s becoming more concerned as the illegal activity has started to make its presence during the daytime.

“Last Saturday, it was 2 or 1 in the afternoon and I started hearing it…At 2, they did another one, so it was like 2 or 3 races had gone on,” Moriarty noted.

She said it’s not the noise she’s worried about.

“The waiting for the sound of a crash and sirens and my loved ones and myself travel 57 every day and somebody innocent is going to get hurt,” Moriarty explained.

We caught up with other residents who told us they’re irritated with the racing. One resident said he has young kids and it’s difficult to put them to sleep with the constant noise outside. Moriarty told us she’s tried calling the Agawam Police and they told her, “We're aware, we're up there, but there's not much we can do about it.”

That’s because Route 57 is actually run by the state, but Moriarty said she has a suggestion for the area.

“Start a speedway like we used to have at Riverside for them to have somewhere to go and legally race their cars,” Moriarty said.

We wanted to get answers for these residents, so we reached out to Mass. State Police and are awaiting a statement at this time.