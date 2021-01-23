AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It is a challenging year for many small businesses. Local restaurants are still trying to stay afloat despite many coronavirus restrictions thrown their way.
With the New England Patriots out of the playoffs, customers aren’t as excited to grab some wings, scream at the TV, and watch games unfold.
Western Mass News spoke with one local restaurant owner in Agawam about how the business is holding up with local support.
Between the pandemic and the New England Patriots not making the playoffs this year, it is difficult. But the owner of E.B's Restaurant, Ed Borgotti, told Western Mass News his restaurant is holding up just fine due to loyal customers.
With no Tom Brady and no playoffs for the New England Patriots this time around, it is a sad time for not only die-hard fans but also local restaurants.
"Last year, there was more excitement. You could feel the energy a little bit more," Borgotti said.
This time of year, the restaurant is typically packed with Patriots fans cheering on Brady and company with chicken wings in their hands, but right now, that is not the case.
Still, Borgatti said, surprisingly, business isn't so bad after all.
"We’re holding up great. Thank god for the concept of taking out and delivery," he said. "That has paid off immensely during a pandemic. We have been doing very well, and our dining room continues to move along. But take out and delivery, as you know, during a pandemic, is where it’s at.”
Even though Brady traded in his red, white, and blue uniform for a Tampa Bay jersey, he still has plenty of support in western Mass.
Borgotti said it is the same loyal. Customers, still rooting for the goat, continue to show support at E.B's.
"We appreciate everyone's loyalty to us. We have a tremendous amount of loyalty out there. We're on our 35th year, and you can feel it," he added.
Western Mass News asked Judith Bertera why she is so loyal to number 12.
"Cause he's cute," she said.
When asked if he will still be a Brady fan, Borgatti quickly answered that question.
"I'm Tom Brady if it gets people to eat chicken wings," he said.
Borgotti also told Western Mass News while the weekends are already busy, it will be even more so with the playoffs starting again.
