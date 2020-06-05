AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Restaurants are just a few days away from serving diners in outdoor settings, with phase two reopening tentatively set to begin on Monday.
Governor Charlie Baker will make that official call on Saturday, but for the first time, the City of Agawam is offering outside dining permits to its restaurants.
Western Mass News spoke to one restaurant owner as he prepares to transform his business.
Emotions are high, as restaurants in western Mass. prepare to open outside dining areas.
The owner of Buccaneers Lounge in Agawam, Michael Fila who said the coronavirus pandemic has brought turmoil to his revenue, but he sees a light at the end of the tunnel.
"I'm starting to get a little excited because this is beginning to be a long drown out road, and it’s starting to get to us," Fila explained.
Governor Charlie Baker's reopening plan allows restaurants to serve diners seated outdoors in phase two, tentatively set to start on Monday, and for the first time, Agawam is allowing business owners to apply for outside dining permits.
Western Mass News also spoke to Agawam Mayor William Sapelli who said many restaurants are family-run, and this initiative by the city is one way to help boost business.
"We wanted to help them in every way possible to get them back opening and getting some revenue coming in," Sapelli explained.
The permit was original $50, but the city has waived that fee. Mayor Sapelli also said it was the right thing to do under these circumstances.
"So this one time for this situation we are waiving that $50 fee, so restaurants will have that extra $50 in their pockets, instead of in ours," Sapelli explained.
Sapelli also said the permits are temporary due to current circumstances.
"This is temporary because in many cases we are taking parking spaces and if they were fully open, they wouldn't be able to have this additional seating outside because they are losing parking spots," Sapelli said.
But thankfully for the Buccaneers Lounge, taking up parking spaces is not an issue.
"We’re fortunate enough that we have a lawn to use to put a tent and still retain our parking. So we are fortunate that we have that," Fila said.
Fila tells told us before the coronavirus pandemic, this window was simply used as a window, but he said as he had to evolve his business he started using it out, as to take out.
He also said before it was simply used to bring in snow during the winder and pill it up, but now it will be used as outside dining.
The restaurant is also making changes to its inventory.
"It's the little things. You can’t have condiments on the table anymore so now you have to out and buy packets of ketchup and mustard. Salt and pepper," Fila noted.
Fila told us they're changing the way food is brought out to customers.
"We’ll have runners, running the food from the kitchen to a wait staff who is then going to serve the food. We plan to have one person who is dedicated to being a host slash sanitizer," he said. "To seat the people in a timely fashion, as well as clean and sanitize every table and every surface before the next party is sat," Fila explained.
One of the challenges Fila is facing is bringing back employees.
"Nobody wants to come back for one day. They want their full-time job back and it’s just not going to happen that way," Fila noted.
But Fila also said he is looking forward to seeing some familiar faces back at his restaurant.
"It’s a wonderful thing to live in a small community like this and have everybody contribute and help, we run into customers out into the road and everybody is dying to back in here," Fila explained.
